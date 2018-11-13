Marijuana producer Tilray says revenue surged more than 85 percent last quarter

Marijuana producer Tilray, whose shares have had a wild year because of investors looking to cash in on the emerging cannabis trend, reported that revenue surged more than 85 percent last quarter versus the same period a year ago.

Amazingly, that still wasn't quite enough to satisfy traders as the shares dropped more than 5 percent at one point in after hours trading on Tuesday.

Total revenue came in at $10 million, versus 10.1 million expected on average from four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Tilray Chief Executive Officer Brendan Kennedy was quick to point out to in a CNBC interview Tuesday that this revenue was all tied to medical and not adult use, which was just legalized in Canada. Some analysts had expected the company to see some revenue from recreational sales in the third quarter.

"All of that revenue for this quarter is medical and we look forward to next quarter, when we'll start to see some Canadian adult-use revenue in that earnings report," Kennedy said.

"The biggest challenge is that there's just so much demand, which is interesting to see," he added. "It definitely takes six to 12 months for supply and demand to reach some sort of equilibrium."

The pressure is on for Tilray to offer shareholders a reason for optimism as well as justify its steep valuation.

Tilray's stock has climbed more than 320 percent over the past three months, making it one of the most speculative names on the Street. Though it posted just $20 million in revenue last year (and is projected to generate just $140 million in 2019), the company has a market cap of about $10.5 billion.

The stock, which trades on the NASDAQ, is down 23 percent over the past month as investors cashed in for profits.

The stock pared some of its losses following those comments and was last down 2 percent in after hours trading.

Based in Nanaimo, British Columbia, Tilray is the largest of the publicly traded Canadian cannabis companies by market capitalization.

The company reported an adjusted loss for last quarter of 8 cents versus an expected 12 cents per share loss, according to the four analysts polled by Refinitiv. Total kilograms sold increased over two-fold to 1,613 kilograms from 684 kilograms in the prior year.