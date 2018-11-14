VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Amazon will hire 50,000 employees in New York and Virginia—here are 11 of the highest-paying positions at the company

Amazon corporate office building in Sunnyvale, California.
Lisa Werner | Getty Images
After much anticipation and speculation, Amazon has announced that Arlington, Virginia, and the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, New York, are the official locations of the company's next headquarters.

These new offices will provide more 25,000 job opportunities in each location. Right now, employees living in the Arlington, Virginia, area and the New York City area earn average annual salaries of $60,890 and $63,029, respectively, according to Glassdoor estimates.

But those who secure a job at the e-commerce giant have the potential to earn far more. Glassdoor took a look at some of the company's highest-paying positions. Here are 11 jobs at Amazon that offer salaries of $150,000 or more:

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is sizing up locations for its second US headquarters. Among the criteria: convenient access to mass transit and an international airport, a highly educated labor pool, a strong university system and a diverse population.
Getty Images
Senior Manager, Product Management

Average base salary per year: $151,550

Job description: According to Glassdoor, product management leaders at Amazon "will be responsible for building the tools and systems to provide the best and most compelling selection to [the company's] global customers."

Senior Software Engineer

Average base salary per year: $152,400

Job description: According to Glassdoor, senior software engineers at Amazon "will leverage a breadth of technologies including object oriented design and coding, databases, mobile devices, tablets, Kindle, streaming video technologies and Amazon Web Services."

Senior Solutions Architect

Average base salary per year: $153,500

Job description: According to Glassdoor, senior solutions architects at Amazon "will provide exceptional technical design and thought leadership while working with a world class sales and business development team."

Corporate Counsel

Average base salary per year: $153,900

Job description: According to Glassdoor, corporate counsel at Amazon "will partner with the legal team and their business operations clients to achieve operational excellence, ensure compliance with state and federal regulators, consider legal issues of first impression and move strategic deals through to completion."

software programmers
vgajic | Getty Images

Principal Technical Program Manager

Average base salary per year: $154,343

Job description: According to Glassdoor, principal technical program managers at Amazon "will define features and processes, drive projects end-to-end, collaborate with technical teams to implement solutions, and deeply analyze the results."

Principal Product Manager

Average base salary per year: $154,841

Job description: According to Glassdoor, principal product managers at Amazon provide "coordination across internal teams and stakeholders to prioritize roadmap features, and spearhead the definition of new capabilities through expertly crafted business requirement documents."

Senior Manager, Software Development

Average base salary per year: $159,788

Job description: According to Glassdoor, software development managers at Amazon will "be accountable for building product, engineering and data science teams that deliver results."

Principal Software Engineer

Average base salary per year: $160,000

Job description: According to Glassdoor, principal software engineers at Amazon "will learn a lot about designing and developing massively distributed systems, big data systems, web services and cutting edge web technologies while pushing the boundaries of scale and performance."

Amazon's first employee shares what he learned from Jeff Bezos   

Senior Engineer Manager

Average base salary per year: $160,000

Job description: According to Glassdoor, senior engineer managers at Amazon should be experienced professionals who have "a proven track record of architecting and building software using cloud technologies."

Principle Software Development Engineer

Average base salary per year: $160,000

Job description: According to Glassdoor, principle software development engineers at Amazon will "lead system design, drive a high technical standard on their respective teams, mentor junior staff, and craft/ship great code."

Senior Software Development Manager

Average base salary per year: $160,000

Job description: According to Glassdoor, senior software development managers at Amazon need to be "a technical leader with track record of building and growing engineering and data science teams."

