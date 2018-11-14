After much anticipation and speculation, Amazon has announced that Arlington, Virginia, and the Long Island City neighborhood of Queens, New York, are the official locations of the company's next headquarters.

These new offices will provide more 25,000 job opportunities in each location. Right now, employees living in the Arlington, Virginia, area and the New York City area earn average annual salaries of $60,890 and $63,029, respectively, according to Glassdoor estimates.

But those who secure a job at the e-commerce giant have the potential to earn far more. Glassdoor took a look at some of the company's highest-paying positions. Here are 11 jobs at Amazon that offer salaries of $150,000 or more: