After months of speculation, Amazon has officially announced that Long Island City, New York and Arlington, Virginia will be the retail behemoth's additional headquarters. Hundreds of cities across the country eagerly wooed Amazon, which had promised to spend $5 billion developing the new headquarters that was promised to employ 50,000 people.
In a video announcement, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam called the decision "a big win for Virginia," sharing that Amazon will invest $2 billion to "deepen its roots in the commonwealth, lay ground on a new headquarters and create thousands of jobs."
At a press conference, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo called Amazon's partnership "the largest economic development initiative that has ever been done by the city, or the state, or the city and the state together." Cuomo shared that the agreement includes up to a $3.6 billion investment by Amazon and is expected to create between 25,000 and 40,000 jobs.