Amazon is a continually expanding company, not just in terms of its number of headquarters but also in the number of industries it is invested in.

The tech company dominates the e-commerce industry and is taking on sectors like groceries and pharmaceuticals. Amazon requires a massive and organized workforce, both inside and outside of their distribution centers.

"We're obviously expanding globally and continue to grow in marketplaces around the world," Kelley tells CNBC Make It. "We're in a lot of business and a lot of markets and expanding."

That means the first step of getting a job at Amazon involves narrowing down the opportunities and finding the position that best matches your skills. Search through the job openings on Amazon's career page and filter opportunities based on job category, job type and location to find the role that is right for you.

"People shouldn't just take a job at Amazon — or any other company for that matter — without understanding what parts of the employment value proposition are the most important for them and how that aligns with potential employers. For some, the move to Amazon will be a great move, for others it will be a bad one," says Kropp. "The key is to understand what the jobs are actually like."

He continues, "The best place to get that information about Amazon or any other employer is not by reading the material from that employer, it is by talking to people that worked or still currently work for that employer to understand what it is actually like to work there."