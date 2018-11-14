CNBC Announces Lineup for Latest Future of Work Conference, "Capital@Work"

CNBC to Host Summit on Monday, December 3 in San Francisco

Englewood Cliffs, N.J. November 14, 2018 – CNBC today announced the lineup of its latest event about the future of work, "Capital@Work," which will take place on Monday, December 3rd in San Francisco.

Capital@Work, part of CNBC's three-part @Work editorial franchise, will bring together top business leaders who play a critical role in shaping the workplace of the future to discuss new technology, funding innovation and growing the bottom line.

The event, which will be presented to an invite-only audience of CFOs and senior financial leaders, will dive into timely topics including AI, cybersecurity, infrastructure, and digital transformation, among others.

Confirmed Capital@Work speakers include:

Keith Block – Co-Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce

– Co-Chief Executive Officer, Salesforce Nicole Eagan – Chief Executive Officer, Darktrace

– Chief Executive Officer, Darktrace Bask Iyer – Chief Information Officer, Dell and VMware

– Chief Information Officer, Dell and VMware Hao Ko – Managing Director and Principal, Gensler

– Managing Director and Principal, Gensler Andrew Kortina – Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fin; Co-founder, Venmo

– Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Fin; Co-founder, Venmo Bastian Lehmann – Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Postmates

– Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Postmates Jennifer Lin – Director, Security, Google Cloud

– Director, Security, Google Cloud Shiva Rajaraman – Chief Product Officer, WeWork

– Chief Product Officer, WeWork Cynthia Stoddard – Chief Information Officer, Adobe

– Chief Information Officer, Adobe Scott Wagner – Chief Executive Officer, GoDaddy

– Chief Executive Officer, GoDaddy Bayard Winthrop – Chief Executive Officer, American Giant

Discussions will be led by CNBC's Jon Fortt and Julia Boorstin, CNBC.com's Ari Levy, and hosted by Tyler Mathisen, co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch."

Capital@Work is the third of three half-day @Work summits in 2018, each addressing specific aspects of key workplace changes impacting companies and their employees, today and tomorrow. The inaugural summit, "Talent@Work," programmed for CHROs, focused on human resource management. In October, "Productivity@Work," programmed for CTOs and CIOs, explored how the most innovative business leaders balance the needs of the workforce with the promise and efficiencies of automation, artificial intelligence, and machine learning.

The @Work series is hosted by CNBC anchors and reporters, and the on-stage conversations are amplified by coverage on CNBC broadcast and digital properties, including a digital special report available at: cnbc.com/work.

Event sponsors to date include PwC and Workday.

To view the event agenda / to learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, please visit: https://www.cnbc.com/2018/09/21/capital-at-work.html.

