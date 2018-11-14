Democrat Andy Kim is apparent winner of New Jersey seat held by GOP Rep. Tom MacArthur: NBC News

Democrat and first-time candidate Andy Kim is the apparent winner of New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District and will unseat Republican Rep. Tom MacArthur, according to NBC News.

The race was one of the key contests in the Democrats' bid to seize the House majority. The campaign centered on the GOP congressman's support of tax cuts and Obamacare repeal, attracting national media attention weeks before the election. Millions of dollars in attack ads poured in from outside groups as the two candidates sparred in debates and traded jabs on Twitter.

Kim's projected victory comes two years after an election where Democrats barely put up a fight, as MacArthur was so well-entrenched in his district. Kim has a background in national security and launched his campaign in reaction to MacArthur's central role in supporting a repeal of Obamacare.

This swing district voted for former President Barack Obama both times and for President Donald Trump in 2016.

The seat had been mostly held by a Republican for the past two decades. Political organizations rated the district a toss-up, and polling was mixed between both candidates showing a single-digit lead.

Trump's unpopularity in the district made life harder for MacArthur, who voted in favor of the 2017 tax bill and took part in the GOP's effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act. MacArthur argued that his votes on those two issues were just a part of a broader career built on bipartisanship, and that his work on local issues, such as financing for a military base in the district, will mean more than the political polarization coming from the Trump administration.