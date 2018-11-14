English Premier League picks a senior Discovery executive to be its first female chief 

The English Premier League (EPL) is the most watched soccer competition in the world and from early 2019 it will have a new chief executive.

Susanna Dinnage will take up the role, it was announced Tuesday, when the current chief Richard Scudamore steps down at the end of the year.

Dinnage is a season ticket holder at EPL side Fulham, but is a relative unknown on the U.K. soccer scene and will be the first female to hold the position. She joins from media organization Discovery, where she was the global president of the Animal Planet channel.

During her time there she also oversaw Eurosport's bid to secure pan-European rights to the Olympic Games.

There has been no official start date set for Dinnage to begin her new role just yet, but it's expected to be some time in the first quarter of 2019.

"The Premier League means so much to so many people. It represents the pinnacle of professional sport and the opportunity to lead such a dynamic and inspirational organization is a great privilege," Dinnage said in a Premier League statement.

Scudamore leaves quite a legacy of 19 years in charge, which has seen the Premier League's value skyrocket. Domestic TV rights were worth around $868 million when he took charge, but are now worth $6.66 billion after the last set of bidding. However, that figure was slightly down on the total paid for the previous deal, which expires at the end of the current season.

For the first time Amazon Prime will be showing games from next season, as well as existing broadcast partners Sky and BT.