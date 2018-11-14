Here's how much workers in other countries need to retire

If you think having retirement savings equivalent to twice your salary by the time you're 35 is a tough pill to swallow, be glad you don't live in Hong Kong. Or Germany.

Fidelity Investments — whose retirement benchmark advice for U.S. workers went viral earlier this year — has taken its act global. The brokerage firm released Wednesday its first sets of retirement guidelines and age-based savings milestones for workers in Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan and the United Kingdom.

"Many employers wanted the same types of numbers overseas," said Jeanne Thompson, a retirement expert with Fidelity, pointing to the firm's businesses abroad and with multinational companies.