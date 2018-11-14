Kevin O'Leary knows exactly what to do if you win the lottery – but does America? 4:42 PM ET Wed, 24 Oct 2018 | 01:40

On Sunday, a friend informed West that the winning tickets had been sold in Iowa and New York. When she went to look for the tickets in her purse, they weren't there. West called her sister, who found the tickets in her truck and sent her a picture of the numbers. She entered the numbers into the Powerball website, where winning numbers show up in red, and got a response of "red, red, red, red, red, red — jackpot."

West says she told her sister, "Get that ticket, get in your truck and get up here now — and drive slow.'"

West grew up in a working class family in Earlham, Iowa, which has a population of 1,450. Her father was a Vietnam veteran and a welder and her mother was a stay-at-home mom.

"When I was 14, I started detasseling and walking beans so that I could earn money to buy my school clothes and to help with the family," West said. "At the age of 17, I left high school. At the age of 19, I earned my GED. Soon after that, I started my family. I have three awesome, beautiful daughters. "

She supported her daughters as a single mother by working full time and going to school at night and on the weekend. When she had the extra money, West would play the lottery. The most she had ever won, previously, was $150.

At first, West's daughters didn't believe her, but now that the reality of her good fortune has sunk in, she and her family are determined to use the winnings responsibly. West had worked for a health insurance company, but she retired after learning she'd won the lottery. She plans to buy herself a car to replace her Ford Fiesta, which has 142,000 miles on it.

She says she'll give to friends and family, and set money aside for her grandchildren to go to college. She has also established The Callum Foundation, which is named after her late grandson who was born prematurely. According to the organization's website, The Callum Foundation provides grants to individuals and organizations in order to address issues such as "poverty and hunger, education, animal welfare and veteran affairs."

"I want you to know that as I stand here today I know the responsibility that I have to do good with this money," she said, fighting back tears. "My life is changed forever."

