Working with your spouse can have its ups and downs. Like, when your husband just spent the last six hours livestreaming himself playing a video game and you have to spend your lunch break discussing sponsorship opportunities.
That's something 26-year-old Jessica Blevins knows all too well.
Jessica's husband is Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, a 27-year-old esports superstar who the couple says earns more than $1 million per month playing video games like "Fortnite," the incredibly popular online multiplayer survival game.
Tyler boasts a massive following of nearly 20 million fans who flock to YouTube and the Amazon-owned video game streaming site Twitch to watch him play "Fortnite" while he adds his own in-game commentary and occasionally chats with his fans in real time. He's an in-demand "Fortnite" gaming partner for celebrities, having faced off with Drake and rapper Travis Scott, and he recently made history as the first-ever esports player to grace the cover of ESPN The Magazine.
Jess (as she likes to be called) is Tyler's manager.
When Jess first started managing Tyler's career three years ago, she says she was mostly pitching him to potential sponsors. Now, it's the other way around.
"It's done a complete 180, where I wake up to 150 emails, all wanting to work with Tyler," she tells CNBC Make It. In addition to partnering with YouTube and Twitch, Tyler's growing list of sponsors now includes Samsung, Bud Light, Red Bull and Uber Eats.
She oversees a team of about 15 people (full-time and part-time employees), aka "Team Ninja," that includes public relations specialists, a YouTube editor, a social media manager and personal assistants, Jess tells CNBC Make It. She rises early every day (around 6 a.m.) to start returning phone calls and answering the hundreds of emails Tyler receives each day from fans, members of the media and representatives from Team Ninja's sponsor companies, as well as anyone else interested in the Ninja brand.
But Jess isn't just Tyler's secret business weapon; she is successful Twitch star too.