Jess is no slouch when it comes to amassing an online fanbase. She currently has nearly half a million followers on Twitch. (She also has more than 600,000 Twitter followers and 1.2 million on Instagram.)

Using the alias "JGhosty," Jess started out playing popular online games like "Minecraft" before segueing into what the Twitch community calls "IRL" streaming (aka, "in real life"), where users livestream themselves doing nongaming activities — anything from dancing, singing or arts and crafts to talk show-style chatting.

In Jess' case, a few thousand people might tune in to watch her exercise, cook a tomato basil soup or play a popular game like Behaviour Interactive's "Dead by Daylight," she says.

As a woman in the industry, Jess tells CNBC Make It that she gets her fair share of negative comments from viewers. "I have a lot of people who don't think I do much, or don't really care because they'll always just see me as a successful man's wife. I get a lot of bad comments that way," she says.

For instance, during her cooking streams, "I get so many people like 'Go make him a sandwich, or park her in the kitchen,'" she says. "But I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, whatever.' And I'm not going to let that hinder me from doing my streams."

It's a topic that became especially relevant after a mini-scandal erupted over an interview in which Tyler said he refused to stream with female gamers other than Jess to avoid rumors or online harassment. Tyler later said he and Jess support "all kinds of streamers and gamers," and he recently hosted Twitch streams featuring Ellen DeGeneres and rapper-comedian Nora "Awkwafina" Lum. Jess says they are also working on new collaborations with other women.

Tyler, to whom she's been married for just over a year, will occasionally make an appearance, but he's usually busy with his own audience in another room of the nearly 6,700-square-foot house they bought for more than $1 million outside Chicago earlier this year.

"I think it's almost four years that I've been streaming now, this September," Jess says. "So, like, from there I just grinded and grinded from 15 viewers to 40, to now we get like 4,000 a stream. It's been a consistent grind.

"I think, both for Tyler and I, it wasn't always lucrative, but it's just what we enjoy doing. So we just kept doing it."

While her own income does not come close to matching her husband's at the moment, Jessica tells CNBC Make It that she's earning roughly $250,000 a year — which includes her salary as Tyler's manager as well as money from streaming on Twitch and other social media posts. (Jess did not reveal how much she makes from Twitch, but popular streamers typically make about $3.50 per month for each paid subscriber. Jess currently has more than 3,200 subscribers, according to the site TwitchStats.)