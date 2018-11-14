In a few years, Seraphina Galante will be 80. And she'll still be paying off her student loans.

For a long time, she didn't tell anyone about her situation. But after the 76-year-old woman joined an advocacy group for borrowers, called Student Loan Justice, she realized she was not alone.

"It was amazing to find out that there are quite a number of seniors in this predicament," Galante said.

Indeed, Galante is one of 2.8 million people in the U.S. over the age of 60 with student debt, a number that has quadrupled from 700,000 in 2005 and continues to grow.