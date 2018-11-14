Natural gas prices rocket higher on cold weather forecast, jumping as much 20 percent

Source: Bespoke Weather Services/Tropical Tidbits

Meisel said the price could get to $7 yo $8 per mmBtus, if the months of December and January are very cold. "This looks like a capitulation move today, but if cold weather really takes off, the skies the limit," said Meisel.

As forecasts have been adjusted for colder temperatures, natural gas prices have been on a tear, and are now up 35 percent since the start of November. Government data last week showed the amount of natural gas in U.S. storage facilities rose by 65 billion cubic feet to 3.208 trillion cubic feet, 15 percent below the year-ago level and 16 percent below the five-year average. That was also the lowest amount of gas in storage during a first week of November, since 2003.

"It looks like more of a short squeeze than anything else. There's more cold weather on the horizon. A couple of the weather forecasts strengthened," said John Kilduff, partner with Again Capital. "Any kind of cold weather blast early season like this is going to cause anxiety and concerns about really tight supply as we get deeper into the winter." Kilduff said the December futures traded about 160,00 contracts by about 9:30 a.m. ET, about a third higher than normal.

Mark Fisher, MBF Asset Management CEO, tied the volatile morning trading to the unwind of a popular hedge fund strategy.

"What's happened is you had a tremendous number of macro funds that...for years have been basically buying oil, selling natural gas, and traders have done tremendously well, and in no short period of time this trades has imploded, and I'm sure there's a ton of people getting margin called out of that trade. They're being forced to buy nat gas and sell crude oil, and that has added to this new debacle in energy," said Fisher in an interview on "Squawk Box."

The U.S. is the world's largest producer of natural gas, and gas prices have been tame in recent years. Gas prices were last above $4 per mmBtu in 2014, the year of the extreme cold weather, known as the 'polar vortex.'

"The March, April spread is blown out almost as much as the front [month futures contract]," said Gene McGillian of Tradition Energy. "That suggests the market got flat footed. We haven't seen this type of price strength since the polar vortex and that came on the heels of bitter cold in the winter of 2013/14," said McGillian. "Here it is the middle of November and we have an explosive situation primarily with extremely low storage levels and a reminder of what demand can be with a long cold winter. That has created a volatile cocktail in the market."

Analysts said gas in storage fell as hot weather lingered into October, resulting in higher air conditioning use. Unlike other years, there was no break between air conditioning and heating use.

Some analysts say U.S. exports are adding to the storage shortfall. The U.S.exports gas in the form of liquified natural gas on ships as well as via pipeline, to Mexico.