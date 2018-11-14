North American trade deal must change to pass Congress, Democrat Bill Pascrell says

President Donald Trump's trade deal with Canada and Mexico can't pass Congress in its current state, Rep. Bill Pascrell said on Wednesday according to Bloomberg News.

The agreement needs changes if House Democrats are going to pass the deal, Pascrell said.

Known as the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, or U.S.M.C.A., Pascrell said there are changes needed not only "in the legislation but more enforcement."

Pascrell has been a vocal critic of Trump's North American trade deal. In line to become the chair of the Ways and Means trade subcommittee, Pascrell has been one of the members most willing to directly challenge Trump's executive powers on trade and tariffs.

The expected leader of the Ways and Means committee, Rep. Richard Neal, was also a vocal opponent of the original NAFTA deal in 1994. Neal has also said that the USMCA deal has a very high bar set to pass Congress.

Pascrell and Neal did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

– CNBC's Ylan Mui contributed to this report.

Read the full story from Bloomberg here.