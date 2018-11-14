Three Trump cabinet members — Chief of Staff John Kelly, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke — could soon be gone, according to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The U.K. and European Union are reported to have reached a provisional agreement over Brexit but before anyone gets too excited — or disappointed — there are huge hurdles to overcome to get the draft deal approved on all sides. (CNBC)

The Wall Street Journal reported that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will likely be elected Republicans' minority leader today. A power struggle has simmered since Speaker Paul Ryan announced his retirement in April.

CNBC has learned that a week after election night, House Democrat Nancy Pelosi quietly traveled to New York for private events with some of the nation's biggest donors, including potential 2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

The death toll rose to 48 late last night in the deadliest wildfire in California history. Butte County in California is asking for 100 extra National Guard troops to help handle the mayhem from the massive blaze. (USA Today)

Juul said it will stop selling most of its flavored nicotine pods for its e-cigarettes in retail stores — though only temporarily — as it tries to appease regulators who have ordered the company to help reduce "epidemic" levels of teen use. (CNBC)



* Blu e-cigarette maker plans to restrict online sales amid FDA crackdown on teen use (CNBC)

Tech giant Amazon (AMZN) said in a release that it will receive up to $2.2 billion total in performance-based incentives from bringing new office and jobs to New York City, Northern Virginia and Nashville. (CNBC)