Futures were higher this morning amid volatility in the oil market and as investors looked ahead to inflation data. The Dow saw its third straight negative session on Tuesday, while the S&P 500 saw its fourth straight negative session. (CNBC)

* Cramer: Analysts are missing the mark on shares of Apple and FANG (CNBC)

Oil struggled to find footing this morning after plunging 7 percent the previous session, with surging supply and the specter of faltering demand scaring off investors. Crude oil has lost over a quarter of its value since early October. (Reuters)

Investors are looking ahead to inflation data, Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core CPI inflation figures due to be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Separately, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will be speaking on global economic issues today in Texas at 5 p.m. ET. (CNBC)

Three Trump cabinet members — Chief of Staff John Kelly, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke — could soon be gone, according to Reuters, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The U.K. and European Union are reported to have reached a provisional agreement over Brexit but before anyone gets too excited — or disappointed — there are huge hurdles to overcome to get the draft deal approved on all sides. (CNBC)

The Wall Street Journal reported that House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy will likely be elected Republicans' minority leader today. A power struggle has simmered since Speaker Paul Ryan announced his retirement in April.

CNBC has learned that a week after election night, House Democrat Nancy Pelosi quietly traveled to New York for private events with some of the nation's biggest donors, including potential 2020 presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg.

The death toll rose to 48 late last night in the deadliest wildfire in California history. Butte County in California is asking for 100 extra National Guard troops to help handle the mayhem from the massive blaze. (USA Today)

Juul said it will stop selling most of its flavored nicotine pods for its e-cigarettes in retail stores — though only temporarily — as it tries to appease regulators who have ordered the company to help reduce "epidemic" levels of teen use. (CNBC)

* Blu e-cigarette maker plans to restrict online sales amid FDA crackdown on teen use (CNBC)

Tech giant Amazon (AMZN) said in a release that it will receive up to $2.2 billion total in performance-based incentives from bringing new office and jobs to New York City, Northern Virginia and Nashville. (CNBC)

Boeing (BA) and the Federal Aviation Administration and are evaluating the need for software or design changes to 737 MAX jets in the wake of last month's deadly Lion Air crash in Indonesia.

Snap (SNAP) was subpoenaed by the U.S. Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission for information about its March 2017 initial public offering.

Meal-kit service Blue Apron (APRN) announced it would take strategic actions to improve its profitability, including a 4 percent reduction of its workforce.

SurveyMonkey (SVMK) released its first earnings report as a public company. The company reported $65.2 million in revenue, compared with $55.3 million in the year-ago quarter, an 18 percent increase.

General Electric (GE) will reduce its stake in Baker Hughes to a slight majority position. The sale of Baker Hughes stock will bring GE's stake to just over 50 percent in the oil field services company, down from 62.5 percent.

Good news for Chick-fil-A lovers or people who just have a craving for chicken. The popular fast food joint announced that it will begin delivering from more than 1,100 of its restaurants around the United States. (USA Today)

