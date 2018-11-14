Sterling could jump 8% if Brexit deal gets approved by UK Parliament, experts say  

With the U.K. and the European Union agreeing on a draft agreement for Brexit, traders are now contemplating what could happen to sterling.

The currency has been under a lot of pressure lately owing to the uncertainty surrounding a Brexit agreement. But analysts told CNBC that the currency could hit anywhere between $1.35 and $1.40 if the deal gets passed through the U.K. Parliament. It was trading at $1.2953 at around 1:00 p.m. London time on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Britain and the EU reportedly agreed to a draft of Brexit divorce terms. British Prime Minister Theresa May will meet with her Cabinet (her close circle of lawmakers) on Wednesday to get her ministers on side before presenting the deal to Parliament.