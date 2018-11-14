Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: JP Morgan, Cisco and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Cisco shares rose more than 4 percent during after-hours trading Wednesday after the company reported earnings of $0.75 a share, beating analysts expectations of $0.72. The company also beat on revenue, coming in at $13.07 billion versus an estimate of $12.87 billion.

JP Morgan Chase shares rose over 1.5 percent following news that Berkshire Hathaway added more than 35 million shares of J.P. Morgan last quarter. The roughly $4 billion stake was reported in Berkshire's latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Oracle shares rose just over 3 percent after Berkshire Hathaway reported a 41.4 million share stake in the computing company. Berkshire said it owned about $2.13 billion of Oracle stock.

NetApp shares dropped as much as 5.8 percent after hours trading despite the company beating on earnings per share and revenue. The data management company reported earnings of $1.06 per share, beating estimates of 99 cents a share. Revenue came in slightly above estimates, reporting $1.52 billion versus analysts' expected $1.51 billion.