A giant insurer is offering free Apple Watches to customers who meet walking goals

Hundreds of thousands of UnitedHealth customers who participate in a health rewards program can now "walk off" the cost of an Apple Watch, essentially getting a $300 version of the device for free. The program could potentially encompass millions of new customers.

Apple is increasingly in talks with insurers about getting the cost of its Apple Watch subsidized, as it moves more deeply into the health and wellness space. It held meetings in August of last year with another insurer, Aetna, to discuss ways to bring the device to its more than 20 million members.

The integration with UnitedHealthcare, which is the largest U.S. health care company, could mean a boost in sales of the Apple Watch as more people are able to buy it at an affordable price.

United Healthcare, which is part of UnitedHealth Group, covers around 50 million people. Since 2015, it has been investing in its program called "Motion," which provides rewards to those who walk more than 10,000 steps per day. Hundreds of thousands of people are enrolled in Motion through their employer, said a United Healthcare spokesperson.

Employers can opt in by turning on the Motion program.

Their workers can request an Apple Watch (up to a Series 3), if they don't have one already, and they pay taxes and shipping for a device. Once they receive their smartwatch, they get up to $4 per day towards the price of the watch by achieving certain activity milestones. Those who already have an Apple Watch, including the newer Series 4, can integrate it with the program to earn cash rewards for activity.

Within six months, members can essentially earn the device for free and get extra rewards on top of via their health savings account. The Apple Watch Series 3 retails for less than $300, and the maximum amount offered through the program is $540 within a six-month timeframe.

The "FIT" program requirements laid out by United Health are as follows:

Frequency: Complete 500 steps in 7 minutes an hour apart, at least six times per day;

Intensity: Complete 3,000 steps in 30 minutes, at least once per day; and

Tenacity: Complete at least 10,000 steps per day.

Those who don't complete enough goals to earn the cost of the watch within six months will be liable for a percentage of the cost of the device.

Apple did not return a request for comment on the program.