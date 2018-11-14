Markets

Wall Street's top analysts are sticking by these tech stocks amid the market correction

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

All in all, November isn't shaping up to be much better than October. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell back into correction territory on Monday, pulled down by major tech stocks.

Concerns about overblown valuations have hurt the sector over the last couple of months, with the pain spread across chip stocks, software stocks as well as the so-called FAANG heavyweights.

But there are still some names top Wall Street analysts are sticking by and telling clients to add.

Using TipRanks we dialed down into top analysts' favorite names from the sector right now. TipRanks uses a natural language-processing algorithm based on proprietary AI technology to rank analysts on two factors:

  • Average return of buy-sell recommendations
  • Success rate of buy-sell recommendations

We used this in conjunction with TipRanks' Analysts' Top Stocks tool, to identify the tech stocks which have received the most bullish recent ratings from the Street. The tool also reveals which stocks have dropped over the last three months- enabling us to pinpoint the best stocks trading at compelling levels.

Here are the best-performing analysts' five favorite tech stocks right now:

Facebook (FB)

  • Down 22 percent in last three months
  • Strong buy analyst consensus
  • Average analyst price target: $190 (34 percent upside potential)

Social media giant Facebook has had a tough time recently. Shares are currently down 19 percent year-to-date, and 5 percent in the last week alone.

But even though third quarter revenues and user numbers came in a tad below expectations, the stock still holds a 'strong buy' analyst consensus rating. This is with a $190 average price target (34 percent upside potential).

One analyst giving Facebook a thumbs up is RBC Capital's Mark Mahaney (Track Record & Ratings). "We remain bullish on FB" he told investors following third quarter results, adding that Facebook remains "arguably the best risk-reward in Large Cap Internet."

Put simply, FB stills owns two of the largest media assets in the world (Facebook & Instagram) and the two largest messaging assets in the world (Messenger & WhatsApp).

Monetization of core FB and Instagram assets still has material upside potential, says Mahaney, while Messenger & WhatsApp are still in the beginning stages of monetization. And that's alongside potentially lucrative future revenue streams from Stories, Watch and VR/AR.

As a result, the five-star analyst reiterated his Buy rating on October 30 with a $190 price target. He is one of 31 analysts that have published Buy ratings on FB in the last three months. This is versus 5 Hold ratings, and 1 Sell rating.

Mimecast (MIME)

  • Down 11 percent in last three months
  • Strong Buy analyst consensus
  • Average analyst price target: $46 (35 percent upside potential)

Email is the number-one application used to communicate. It's also the number-one target for cyberattacks. MIME's cloud-based cyber resilience platform secures emails and email services like Microsoft's Office 365.

The company has just posted solid results for for last quarter with organic sales growth of 32 percent. Once again, results come in better than advertised, cheered Baird's Jonathan Ruykhaver (Track Record & Ratings) on November 9.

His $45 price target translates into sizeable upside potential of over 30 percent. The analyst is enthusiastic about new products including a web security service, Mimecast Web Security, which blocks policy violating and malicious websites, and Mimecast Awareness Training services.

"We view Mimecast as a secular play with optionality from new products along with industry leading tech for archiving and core defense" Ruykhaver concludes.

All the recent analyst ratings on MIME are bullish.

ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

  • Down 9 percent in last three months
  • Strong Buy analyst consensus
  • Average analyst price target: $23 (26 percent upside potential)

ANGI Homeservices is creating the world's largest digital marketplace for home services. The company is the result of a tie-up between Angie's List, a recommendations service for home improvement professionals, and IAC's HomeAdvisor, which connects homeowners to these professionals.

This is a busy time for ANGI. On October 9 the company announced Chief Product Officer Brandon Ridenour as its new CEO. News that ANGI will snap up Handy Technologies Inc, a New York-based startup offering small tasks at fixed prices, quickly followed on October 11.

Plus the company has just reported strong third quarter results. "ANGI's 2017 [earnings] goal of $270 million initially faced investor skepticism," wrote Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson (Track Record & Ratings) on November 9.

"Yet management delivered on its goal while driving revenue outperformance. Having demonstrated the margin potential, management believes it is prudent to reinvest organically and via M&A (i.e. the Handy acquisition) to drive the next phase of growth in a $400 billion total addressable market" the analyst wrote.

He has a buy rating on the stock and a $23 price target. With shares down over 3 percent in the last five days, his price target suggests 27 percent upside potential lies ahead.

GoDaddy (GDDY)

  • Down 16 percent in the last three months
  • Strong Buy analyst consensus
  • Average analyst price target: $88 (38 percent upside potential)

GoDaddy is a leading internet tech provider for small, independent ventures.

Following third-quarter earnings, shares plunged 13 percent. This was despite a modest beat and largely consistent fundamental trends.

"GDDY reported healthy, but slowing bookings on mix to shorter-term products, China and FX headwind" explained top Oppenheimer analyst Jason Helfstein (Track Record & Ratings) on November 6. He reiterated his Buy rating with a $79 price target citing strong free cash flow growth.

Crucially, the long-term picture remains as compelling as ever. "We believe that GoDaddy faces a very large, multi-billion-dollar TAM [total addressable market], including well over 300MM SMBs [small-medium businesses] worldwide" writes RBC Capital's Mark Mahaney.

He reminds investors that this is a business model that has generated consistently robust double-digit revenue growth with significant competitive advantages, and a particularly strong management team.

As a result, Mahaney ramped up his price target from $81 to 83 on November 6 (31 percent upside potential). Overall, seven analysts have reiterated their GDDY Buy ratings in the last week.

Wix (WIX)

  • Down 12 percent in the last three months
  • Strong Buy analyst consensus
  • Average analyst price target: $126 (38 percent upside potential)

Web-building platform Wix has just released its third quarter earnings report. Results for the quarter came in slightly ahead of consensus largely driven by a price hike and third-party applications. However, fourth-quarter guidance was a tick below consensus.

Following the print, five-star Jefferies analyst Brent Thill (Track Record & Ratings) reiterated his Buy rating on the stock. Due to the reduced guidance, he dropped his price target from $133 to $122. Given recent share weakness, that still indicates substantial upside potential of 40 percent.

"The risk/reward remains favorable as WIX capitalizes on a multi-year opportunity to sustain high growth within a $13B TAM with less than 5% penetration" Thill wrote on November 14.

This is a company that is rapidly evolving into a full-service cloud platform for smaller businesses. New products like Wix Code and Wix Payments, hold upside potential for the next year and should boost the stock's promising growth trajectory.

His conclusion "Add to positions on weakness." Thill cites multiple upside levers to a conservative 2019 growth outlook that could push revenue past the $1B mark within three years.

Overall, Wix has received five recent ratings from the Street, all of which are a 'Buy'.

