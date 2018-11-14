Northern California wildfire death toll rises to 56 as the search for the missing continues

Ringo H.W. Chiu | AP
A firefighter walks by the a burning home in Malibu, Calif., Friday, Nov. 9, 2018.
The Camp Fire is believed to be the nation's deadliest wildfire since 1918, when a wildfire in northern Minnesota killed an estimated 1,000 people, according to Stephen Pyne, an Arizona State University professor.
At the other end of the state, firefighters made progress against a massive blaze that has killed three people and destroyed well over 480 structures in Southern California. The so-called Woolsey Fire has burned more than 98,000 acres in Los Angeles and Ventura counties.
A third death was reported in the Woolsey Fire on Wednesday when authorities found human remains in a burned-out home in Agoura. The two other fatalities in the fire were in Malibu.
The Woolsey Fire was listed as 52 percent contained as of Wednesday evening. Cal Fire estimates it will have full containment of the fire on Monday.
The cause of the fires remained under investigation, but they broke out around the time and place two utilities reported equipment trouble. Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, who takes office in January, sidestepped questions about what action should be taken against utilities if their power lines are found to be responsible.
People who lost homes in the Northern California blaze sued Pacific Gas & Electric this week, accusing the utility of negligence and blaming it for the fire.
PG&E spokesperson Mayra Tostado said in an email Wednesday that the San Francisco-based utility is aware of the lawsuits in connection with the Camp Fire and added, "It's important to remember that the cause has yet to be determined."
