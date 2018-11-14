Northern California wildfire death toll rises to 56 as the search for the missing continues

California Gov. Jerry Brown joined U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke and Federal Emergency Management Agency Director Brock Long on Wednesday in touring the devastation in Paradise. Among the locations they visited were a burned-out elementary school.

"This is so devastating that I don't really have the words to describe it," Brown said. "It looks like a war zone."

More than 1,000 people were at shelters set up for evacuees as of Wednesday. Evacuations remain in place for Paradise as well as Butte Valley, Magalia, Concow and several other Butte County communities.

About 100 members of the California Army National Guard are helping to search for the dead. The search was drawing on portable devices that can identify someone's genetic material in a couple of hours, rather than days or weeks.

"In many circumstances, without rapid DNA technology, it's just such a lengthy process," says Frank DePaolo, a deputy commissioner of the New York City medical examiners' office, which has been at the forefront of the science of identifying human remains since 9/11 and is exploring how it might use a rapid DNA device.