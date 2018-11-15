By applying yourself, you can make the most of your talents and really set yourself apart.

"When you have a gift and then you work hard, you're really going to leverage that gift," said Bezos.

To that end, he urges his children and everyone starting out in their careers to pursue their passions because that will make it easier to succeed. "That's going to make it easier for you to make that choice to work hard," said Bezos.

"You'll get to work with like-minded people and you're going to energize the room," he added. "If you're doing something you love, the day is going to be so fun."

And if you change your mind about your passion, that's okay, too. The business mogul admitted that he was wrong about his first passion.

"I thought I wanted to be a scientist when I went to Princeton," said Bezos. "I thought I wanted to be a physicist and halfway through, I figured out I wasn't smart enough to be a physicist."

Those changes only helped him get closer to his passion. "You've gotta figure out what you love," said Bezos. "And it's going to bring you great joy."

