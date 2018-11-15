Jeff Bezos is the richest person in the world and the founder and CEO of Amazon. He's also a father with four children. In raising his kids, he gives them the same advice he'd give any young person: Be proud of your choices, not your talents.
You can be happy about being handsome or being good at math, he said recently at a New York gala for FIRST, a global nonprofit. But the innate traits you've been born with shouldn't boost your sense of self-worth.
Your work, however, is something you can be proud of. "That's a choice," he said. "When you do that well, it will lead to your success."