Rumors of weak iPhone demand heat up as at least four Apple suppliers cut revenue forecasts

At least four Apple suppliers have cut their revenue forecasts this week, fueling speculation that Apple is scaling back manufacturing of the iPhone.

Apple said earlier this month it would stop reporting individual unit sales and revenue figures for the iPhone, leading some to speculate that the company has something to hide. Reports that its major suppliers are seeing reduced orders for electrical components could shed some light on expected sales.

It's not the first time Apple has faced supply chain concerns — and none of the reports explicitly name Apple — but the number of reports is notable. Wall Street has certainly taken note, with several firms downgrading the stock this week and Apple's stock falling into bear market territory.

Here are the Apple suppliers that have cut their forecasts so far: