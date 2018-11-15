Bitcoin market cap falls below $100 billion for first time since October 2017

Amid a sell-off in the cryptocurrency markets that began Wednesday, Bitcoin's market capitalization fell below the $100 billion mark on Thursday — a level not seen since October 2017.

As of 10:07 a.m. HK/SIN (9:07 p.m. ET Wednesday), the market cap of Bitcoin stood at $99,226,083,662.

That moves came after a major sell-off in the cryptocurrency markets on Wednesday, which continued into Thursday in Asia.

As of 10:10 a.m. HK/SIN (9:10 p.m. ET Wednesday), Bitcoin stood at $5,554.74, according to Coindesk. Bitcoin had been trading comfortably around the $6,400 range for the majority of the fall, a stark contrast from its volatile trading year.