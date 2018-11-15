Black Friday and Cyber Monday are perfect for planning vacations—you can save up to 55 percent

Why buy a flatscreen TV during the post-Thanksgiving shopping frenzy when you can buy an entire vacation and save up to 55 percent?

The week of Thanksgiving, including Black Friday and Cyber Monday, offers a great opportunity to score deals on hotels, tours, and vacation packages, according to data from the travel deal site TravelPirates.com. Even airfare, in some cases, will be on sale.

Over the past few years, travel savings on during the days after Thanksgiving have ranged from 5 percent to 55 percent, Alanna Smith, editor at TravelPirates, tells CNBC Make It. There are many kinds of discounts available, including promo codes and bonus resort credit.

"Both Black Friday and Cyber Monday hold a lot of treasures for potential travelers," she says.

Many of the big airlines ignore Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Smith says, but budget airlines like WOW and Norwegian have offered good deals in the past. Last year, WOW air's Cyber Monday sale offered up to 40 percent off, while top-rated Qatar Airways offered a 10 percent discount.

The best deals tend to be offered by hotels and tour operators, Smith says, so it's worth keeping an eye on tour operators like Intrepid Travel, G Adventures, and Travel Talk Tours for discounts, too. Getting even 10 percent off of a tour can mean saving up to $1,000.

Sites like Expedia, Vegas.com, and Atlantis Bahamas are also expected to offer deals, she says.

One of the best deals TravelPirates has already scouted is a sale on stays at the Hard Rock resorts in Punta Cana, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Riviera Maya. These all-inclusive resorts will be offering up to 45 percent off regular rates — plus, kids can stay for free. TravelPirates reports this deal will be live starting Nov. 23, 2018.