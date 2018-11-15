Buy Snap because sentiment can't get more negative, says Citron Research's Andrew Left

Citron Research Founder and Executive Editor Andrew Left is best known for shorting stocks. But as a self-described "contrarian" investor, he isn't afraid to go long on names that he believes the market has unfairly punished.

And now he's making a big bet on Snap. The company is so beaten down -- shares have fallen more than 50% year-to-date -- that Left believes the market can't get much more negative on the stock.

Left is bullish on Snap because of the company's loyal user base, and also because he believes it could be acquired by a larger company like Amazon.

"The news keeps on getting negative, negative. You can't say it's dead. There's 180 million people out there, young ones, who are using Snapchat," he said on Wednesday's "Halftime Report."