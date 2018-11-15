For the two winners who have come forward to split the $687.8 million Powerball jackpot, investing is about to take on a whole new meaning.

Robert Bailey, a 67-year-old retired postal worker in New York, claimed his lump-sum share — about $125.4 million after tax withholdings — on Wednesday. The other winner, Lerynne West, a 51-year-old mother of three in Redfield, Iowa, came forward more than a week ago to claim her haul of $140.6 million (also after tax withholdings). The amounts are not the same due to different state and/or local tax withholding rates.

Both of the winners will see doors open to an investment world that most Americans will never get a direct peek at.