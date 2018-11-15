The House passed three separate bills earlier this year as part of a second wave of tax reform. The most notable proposal made individual tax reductions passed last year permanent. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he will take the bills if he sees support for them. The GOP will hold at least 51 seats, and likely more, in the Senate in January.

Meanwhile, key members of both parties, including Trump and House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, have expressed a desire to pass a plan to revamp U.S. infrastructure. However, they will have a tough time agreeing on how to pay for the overhauls. Democrats will likely push for more public funding than Republicans want. McConnell said Wednesday that there's no interest in his caucus for an expensive infrastructure plan.

McCarthy also expressed concerns Thursday about striking a deal on funding an infrastructure proposal.

"That's going to be the real hangup when it comes to infrastructure — how do we pay for it?" he asked.

During his "Squawk Box" appearance, McCarthy also repeatedly and falsely contended that Democrats will only focus on investigating Trump, securing his tax returns and attempting impeachment. While Democrats have called for investigations into various parts of the Trump administration, the vast majority of them have avoided any talk of impeachment.

They also ran on proposals including shoring up the Affordable Care Act, lowering prescription drug prices, strengthening gun background checks and reducing corruption in government. Pelosi — the frontrunner to become the next speaker in January despite some opposition within her party — has called those policies her priority in January.