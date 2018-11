"We always ask ourselves how can a store be as personal, responsive, easy and fast as a mobile shopping experience…" said Heidi O'Neill, president of Nike Direct.

The answer lies in the what Nike prides itself most in: innovation.

Using Nike's app, shoppers can scan QR codes on mannequins and apparel to see if their size is available and view available colors then send the items to a fitting room or pick up spot. That frees customers from having to carry clothing while shopping.