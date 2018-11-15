Sterling plunges after UK Brexit minister Dominic Raab resigns

Sterling plunged by over 1 percent against the dollar Thursday morning after U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned from his post, piling yet more pressure on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

Raab, in a letter to the U.K leader, said he could not reconcile with the terms of her proposed Brexit deal, after the promises the ruling Conservative Party made to the country in an election manifesto last year.

"I regret to say that, following the Cabinet meeting yesterday on the Brexit deal, I must resign. I understand why you have chosen to pursue the deal with the EU on the terms proposed, and I respect the different views held in good faith by all of our colleagues," Raab said in his letter to May.

"For my part, I cannot support the deal for two reasons."Raab said. "First, I believe that the regulatory regime proposed for Northern Ireland presents a very real threat to the integrity of the United Kingdom."

"Secondly," he added, "I cannot support an indefinite backstop arrangement, where the EU holds a veto over our ability to exit."