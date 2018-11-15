Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Nvidia, PG&E, Sonos and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Nvidia shares plummeted as much as 16 percent during after-hours trading Thursday after the company missed on revenue. The chipmaker reported $3.18 billion in revenue versus $3.24 billion as expected by analysts in the third quarter. Nvidia's fourth-quarter revenue guidance also fell short of expectations, at $2.70 billion. Nvidia reported earnings of $1.84 per share, excluding certain items.

PG&E shares rose up to 37 percent in after hours trading Thursday, a sharp increase for the stock, which has lost more than half its value this week. State regulators are investigating whether the utility company's equipment was responsible for starting the California wildfires.

Sonos shares rose over 18 percent after the close. The electronics maker reported $272.9 million in revenue, beating analysts' expected $248.6 million. The company also reported strong revenue guidance.

Nordstrom shares fell as much as 11 percent during after-hours trading. The retailer reported quarterly earnings of 39 cents a share, missing analysts' expectations of 66 cents a share. However, the company beat expectations on revenue, reporting $3.75 billion versus an estimate of $3.69 billion. Nordstrom also said it took a one-time, $72 million charge to refund customers who were mistakenly charged higher interest rates on store credit cards.

Applied Materials shares fell more than 8 percent in after-hours trading after reporting earnings. The chipmaker met analysts' expectations of 97 cents per share and narrowly beat revenue expectations, reporting $4.01 billion. Analysts had expected $4.00 billion. However, the company reported very weak revenue and earnings per share guidance.

Williams-Sonoma shares dropped as much as 14 percent after the company missed on revenue, reporting $1.36 billion. Analysts had expected $1.37 billion. The kitchenware retailer narrowly beat on earnings per share, reporting 95 cents per share versus an estimate of 94 cents.