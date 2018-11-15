Stormy Daniels' war with Aer Lingus over missing luggage ends with a Twitter kiss 

Irish skies are smiling.

A social media war that Stormy Daniels launched against Aer Lingus over her missing luggage ended with a Twitter kiss on Thursday.

The Irish airline's luck took a turn for the worse early Thursday when Daniels — who had flown to England for a speech at Oxford Union debating society — announced to her more than 868,000 Twitter followers that "ALL of my bags" were lost by the airline.

In another tweet, Daniels, using a very rude word, demanded again of Aer Lingus to know where her luggage was.

Daniels suggested she would be unable to give her scheduled speech, saying that she "flew 10 hours to give a speech and cannot do that with any of my things."

Aer Lingus quickly replied.

And within hours, the airline had located Daniels' luggage, pleasing her greatly.

And Daniels made her appointment at the Oxford Union, where she gave a speech entitled, "Sex, Guns & Other Fluff: How Porn Can Set You Free."

Daniel gained national notoriety this year with her claims of having had an affair with President Donald Trump in 2006 and since-confirmed allegations that Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen, on the eve of the 2016 presidential election, had given her a $130,000 hush-money payment to keep quiet about their fling.

After her speech, Daniels said on Twitter that "a very aggressive piece of s---- paparazzi shoved his camera up my skirt."

Even before her kerfuffles with that photographer and Aer Lingus, Daniels was dealing Thursday with the firestorm of news surrounding the arrest Wednesday in Los Angeles of her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, on a charge of domestic violence.

Police say Avenatti was accused Tuesday of violence by an unidentified person.

The attorney has strongly denied the allegations, and pointed to statements by his estranged wife and first wife, who said he had never acted violently toward them or anyone else.

Daniels, in a statement, said, "These are serious and obviously very troubling allegations, but right now that is all they are: allegations."

"We should all reserve judgment until the investigation — an investigation Michael has said he welcomes — is complete, and that's what I'm going to do," Daniels said.

"But of course I do not condone violence against women and if these allegations prove true I will be seeking new representation."