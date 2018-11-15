UK prime minister has 'a huge mountain to climb' as Brexit battle lines are drawn over draft deal

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May persuaded her senior ministers to back the draft Brexit agreement that has finally been struck with the EU — now all she has to do get it approved by a largely hostile Parliament.

That will be no easy task and May could easily come unstuck; there is already talk that committed Brexiteers in parliament are mounting a mutiny against the U.K leader and the draft agreement.

"Theresa May has got a huge mountain to climb in parliament," Kallum Pickering, a senior U.K. economist at Berenberg, told CNBC Thursday.

"This is the deal that can probably keep her in government, keep her government in power and possibly get through the (House of Commons — the U.K.'s primary chamber of parliament) but that is not certain," he told CNBC's "Capital Connection."