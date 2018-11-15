US bond yields tick lower amid sterling plunge

Concerns over an oversupply in oil markets continues to dominate the market. On Thursday, oil prices slipped amid fears of rising supply and slow consumption. Front-month Brent crude oil futures were trading at $66.42 per barrel on Thursday morning, down 30 cents, or 0.4 percent, from their last close. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were at $56.29 a barrel.

Sterling plunged by over 1 percent against the dollar Thursday morning after U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab resigned from his post. This piles yet more pressure on U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May as she tries to get her draft Brexit agreement through Parliament.

Meanwhile, U.S. investors will be keeping a close watch on a slew of economic data expected on Thursday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, weekly jobless claims numbers are expected, followed by retail sales and a Philly Fed manufacturing survey at the same time.

Investors will also be watching a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at 11 a.m. ET in Texas, followed by Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari at 3 p.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury will also be auctioning a three-month and a six-month bill.