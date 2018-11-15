US bond yields tick lower amid sterling plunge

U.S. government debt prices ticked higher as investors kept their focus on political news as well as economic data.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at 3.0921 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was lower at 3.337 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.
Sentiment across the globe has improved on reports that China has delivered a written response to U.S. trade demands. U.S. government sources told Reuters Wednesday that China had sent a response to U.S. demands on the ongoing trade negotiation, giving hopes to investors that the two sides might bring an end to the spat.