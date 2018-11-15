Why recent market turmoil might be a good thing for your tax bill

If this fall's market turbulence is giving you vertigo, here's a thought that might make you feel a little better: your losses could help you save on 2018 taxes.

Say hello to tax-loss harvesting.

If you have a taxable account, this strategy allows you to sell stocks, bonds and other investments that have fallen in value so that you can offset capital gains from holdings that you've sold that rose in value.

"You might have had a large amount of gains recognized throughout the year," said Brian Wainscoat, a CPA and tax specialist at Personal Capital.

"As the market goes up and down, we can look at those losing positions, dispose of them and offset gains from throughout the year, reducing the overall tax liability," he said.

Here's how this strategy works — and what could happen if it goes wrong.