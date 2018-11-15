Your first trade for Thursday, November 15

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Tony Dwyer was a buyer of Financials and Tech

Brian Kelly was a buyer of the Oil & Gas ETF

Karen Finerman was a buyer of Alphabet

Guy Adami was a buyer of Symantec

Trader disclosure: On November 14, 2018 the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Brian Kelly is long AMD, CBOE, CME, GCAP, GS, HIVE, IBM, MCB, MSFT, MU, NVDA, OSTK, ORCL, RHT, SAP, SHG, SHOP, SIVB, SQ, STX, TSM, WU, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Cardano, Bitcoin Cash, Stellar, EOS, STORM. Karen Finerman's firm is long ANTM, C, CBS, FB, FDX, FL, FNAC, GOOG, GOOGL, GLNG, GMLP, JPM, KORS puts, LYV, SPY puts, SPY put spreads, TBT, URL, WIFI. Her firm is short IWM. Karen Finerman is long AAL, BAC, BOT Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, C, CAT, CBS, DAL, DVYE, DXJ, EEM, EPI, EWW, EWZ, DVYE, FB, FL, GM, GMLP, GLNG, GOOG, GOOGL, JPM, LOW, LYV, KFL, KORS, KORS calls, MA, MTW, PRCP, SEDG, SPY puts, TACO, WIFI, WFM. Karen Finerman is long FB, GOOG, GOOGL spread calls. Karen Finerman is short KRE, TBT calls. Bitcoin and Ethereum are in her kids' Trust. Karen bought PRCP. Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.