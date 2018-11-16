This year, to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the famed Steve McQueen movie "Bullitt," Ford launched a revised Bullitt Edition Mustang. Featuring green or black paint, a six-speed manual and a suite of performance goodies, the Bullitt is the best Mustang you can get without a Shelby badge.

But with a price that can easily crest $50,000, the Mustang Bullitt isn't the cheap muscle car it once was. Still, with 475 horsepower and fantastic driving dynamics, it's hard to say you're not getting your money's worth.