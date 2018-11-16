ABC Entertainment president steps down

Channing Dungey, the president of ABC Entertainment, has resigned.

Karey Burke, the head of original programming for Freeform, has been chosen to head the company. She will be responsible for all development, programming, casting, marketing, business and scheduling for ABC prime time and late-night.

Dungey was the first African American to lead a U.S. broadcast network.

"I'm incredibly proud of what the team and I have accomplished over the years, and all the meaningful and impactful programming we've developed," Dungey said in prepared remarks. "This job has been the highlight of my career. While I've loved every moment, and knew I could call ABC home for many years to come, I'm excited to tackle new challenges. The toughest thing about this choice is leaving all the immensely talented people I've grown to admire and care for."

When Burke was at FreeForm, she oversaw all scripted and unscripted programs, as well as casting and talent development.

Dungey will stay through a transition period as Ms. Burke assumes her new role.