Airlines cancel thousands of flights after winter storm Avery surprises East Coast

Airlines cancelled over 1,900 flights around the country after winter storm Avery hit the Northeast stronger than expected with up to a foot of snow on Thursday.

According to flight-tracking site FlightAware.com, a total of 2,608 flights flying in or out of the United States were cancelled Thursday and Friday. An additional 12,500 flights were delayed over the two days.

Southwest said it cancelled more than 200 flights over two days due to the storm. Delta said it cancelled 371 flights on Thursday and 106 flights on Friday, and United said it cancelled 180 flights.

Airlines including Delta, United, Southwest and Spirit waived change fees for passengers traveling through some East Coast airports.

New York airports were hit the hardest, with Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia topping the list of airports with the most-cancelled flights. Over 230 flights were cancelled at Newark on Thursday.