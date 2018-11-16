UK trade minister admits there's still a risk of a no-deal Brexit — and it would be 'unfortunate'

British Trade Secretary Liam Fox told CNBC Friday that a no-deal Brexit still remains a possibility, adding the consequences of such a disorderly divorce from the EU would be "unfortunate."

His comments come at a time when British Prime Minister Theresa May is fighting for her political survival, after a draft divorce deal with the EU prompted a flurry of government ministers to resign.

The government unveiled its long-awaited draft withdrawal agreement on Wednesday, which details the terms of the U.K.'s departure from the EU on March 29, 2019.

"Throughout the process the government has said it's only prudent for us to prepare for no deal. We don't believe that that's either in the U.K.'s interest or the interest of the European Union," Fox said on Friday.

He warned that a no-deal scenario would most likely result in "undue friction" for companies based in the U.K. and the EU post-Brexit, with the process also resulting in "threats to their profitability."

"Now, it could happen (and) it would be unfortunate if it did," Fox said.

A no-deal scenario is generally considered to be where the U.K. crashes out of the EU without any formal relationship and has to rely on WTO trading rules.