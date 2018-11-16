Brexit: What could happen now and what it could mean for markets

May's position had been put under extreme pressure on Thursday after the resignations of several members of her government, including Dominic Raab, her Brexit secretary who led the negotiations with the EU. These politicians have cited concerns over various issues including the length of time the U.K. will remain in a customs union with the EU — which could potentially stifle future trade deals with other global nations.

Despite a running total of seven government members quitting their roles, May refused to buckle telling a press conference late Thursday that she was focused on leadership and getting her deal through Parliament.

Whether she reaches a December parliamentary vote on her Brexit plan as leader looks shaky, as it's been reported that lawmakers in her own party are seeking to oust her, via an official leadership challenge.

Under the Conservative Party's own rules, 48 letters of no confidence in May are required to trigger a challenge. At least 20 have been made public and it's expected that a number of others have been sent but not declared.

If 48 Conservative MPs (Members of Parliament) back a no-confidence vote, there will be a leadership contest and the prime minister would need more than 50 percent of the vote to stay in office. On the plus side, should she win that vote, she could not be challenged again for at least a year.

A vote could happen as soon as Monday.