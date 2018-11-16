The view from Europe: What the EU is saying about the UK's Brexit turmoil

With a flurry of resignations in Westminster, and speculation that Prime Minister Theresa May could be pushed out, the spotlight has turned away from Brussels and is firmly focused on the political turmoil in the U.K.

But at the EU institutions and across the 27 European countries, officials and politicians have a difficult balancing act. They must be reluctant to pile yet more pressure on May but with just over four months left until the deadline for Brexit, they need to remind the U.K that time is of the essence.

Indeed, the message is that May's current Brexit draft is the exit deal and there's no time to negotiate something else before the U.K.'s departure on March 29.

"We have a document on the table that Britain and the EU 27 (other EU nations) have agreed to, so for me there is no question at the moment whether we negotiate further," Angela Merkel, the German chancellor, said in her home country on Thursday.

The 27 other EU nations have started examining the 585-page draft withdrawal plan — this text outlines how the U.K. will leave the European Union and is the sole reason why several U.K. politicians have turned their back on the prime minister in the last 48 hours.

European officials are therefore taking the necessary steps to prepare for a special Brexit summit on November 25, hoping that May will survive the current turmoil and sign off on the exit deal together with the other European heads of state.