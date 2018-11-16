Credit Suisse sees investment opportunities in China, Singapore and Indonesia

Asian stocks have been hit by waves of uncertainty this year, stemming from the escalating trade tensions between the U.S. and China.

"Asian markets are down 15 percent this year because of the U.S.-China trade dispute and concerns about (an) economic ... slowdown," Suresh Tantia, investment strategist at Credit Suisse, told CNBC's "Street Signs" on Friday.

Asian economies will "definitely" experience a slowdown next year, he added.

The MSCI Asia ex-Japan index has fallen more than 20 percent from its 2018 highs, and Tantia is seeing opportunities amidst the turmoil.

"I like Asian markets because I think there's a big divergence between fundamentals and prices," he said. "Prices have moved far ahead of fundamentals."

"You look at the earnings picture for Asian markets, we are still looking at 10 percent kind of growth for 2019. Valuation is extremely cheap and this year, we have seen thirty billion dollar(s) of outflows from Asian equities which we have never seen going back to 2008," Tantia said.