Why it's 'absolutely critical' to have a separate bank account, even when you're married

Even when you're married, don't rely on a joint bank account, says bestselling author of "Smart Women Finish Rich" and co-founder of AE Wealth Management David Bach.

"You should have your own account, both of you," he tells CNBC Make It, adding: "It's absolutely critical, especially for women, that you keep money in an account that's yours that you control."

After all, nearly half of marriages end, he says, "and it's almost always the woman that is hurt the most, financially, in divorce. So I want you having your own investment account, I want you having your own emergency account, I want you having your own credit score."

Then you can also maintain a joint account, or what he calls a "we account," in which you can together stash money for shared expenses like rent, utilities, insurance, taxes and food, as well as large purchases that you're saving for as a team.