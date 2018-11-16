Rare November snowstorm wreaks havoc on commutes

The first snowstorm of the season gave way to rain and high winds in the New York City area Friday before skies partially cleared later in the day. Central Park saw 6.4 inches of snowfall.

Commuters across the tri-state area were facing slow rides to work on Friday, following a rough commute home Thursday night .

There were severe delays Thursday following an accident on the George Washington Bridge involving multiple cars and tractor-trailer trucks.

New Jersey Transit bus passengers should expect substantial delays and cancellations Friday because many drivers worked past their normal schedules and federal law mandates a rest period.

New York's Port Authority Bus Terminal reopened Friday after it closed Thursday evening because of crowding, as commuters were packed into the building.

As of 10:00 a.m. ET Friday morning, the Port Authority said it was operating normally, but urged passengers to allow extra time for their morning commute, as NJ Transit and other bus companies were still reporting delays and cancellations.

Some students at Liberty Middle School in West Orange, New Jersey, were forced to sleep at their school after their buses turned back.

Many schools were closed or were opening with delays in upstate New York districts.

