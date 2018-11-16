Experts cast doubt on whether China's news anchor is really A.I. 

Over the past week, the "world's first" artificial intelligence (AI) news anchor has gone viral online, a robot version of a presenter at China's state Xinhua News Agency.
Lauded for "his" ability to broadcast 24 hours a day, the presenter said he would "work tirelessly to keep you informed." The anchor was developed by Xinhua and Chinese search engine Sogou.com and launched at the World Internet Conference last week.
But is this actually a true example of AI? Will Knight, a senior editor for AI at MIT Technology Review, is somewhat skeptical.
"The use of the term AI is a little bit tricky in this context, because the anchor itself is not intelligent, it doesn't have any intelligence ... But they are using some quite clever kind of machine learning which is a sub-field of AI to capture the likeness of a real anchor and the voice of that anchor," Knight told CNBC by phone.
When Knight first saw the anchor, he thought it was an impressive piece of mimicry. "The underlying technology for learning how to reproduce faces and voices is quite a sort of fundamental idea, and a quite powerful one potentially."
If the anchor wrote its own script, that might be a different story. "If it were to get a bunch of reports, take some phone calls and then reproduce it, that would be incredible, but that's way beyond what machines can do," he added.