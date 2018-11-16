Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg on Thursday night responded to a New York Times report that described how the company ignored and then tried to conceal Russia's use of the social network to disrupt the 2016 U.S. election.

In a Facebook post, Sandberg acknowledged that she and founder Mark Zuckerberg were "too slow" to respond to the Russian interference on the site.

"But to suggest that we weren't interested in knowing the truth, or we wanted to hide what we knew, or that we tried to prevent investigations, is simply untrue," she said.

"The allegations saying I personally stood in the way are also just plain wrong. This was an investigation of a foreign actor trying to interfere in our election. Nothing could be more important to me or to Facebook," Sandberg added.

Her remarks came after an extensively reported New York Times article on Wednesday that described how Zuckerberg and Sandberg downplayed internal efforts to assess the Russian misinformation campaigns, and then tried to deflect public scrutiny onto Facebook's competitors instead.

Facebook executives, including former Chief Security Officer Alex Stamos, countered some of the claims made in the Times' report. The tech company's board called the claims that Zuckerberg and Sandberg knew about the Russian interference and tried to ignore it or prevent investigations "grossly unfair."