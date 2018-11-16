As the economy strengthens, more workers nearing retirement age are feeling better about their economic prospects. That's the good news.

Still, many others are worried about their savings, or lack of savings, and how they will get by once they stop working for good.

Overall, 85 percent of working Americans said retirement will be a "positive new chapter in life," according to a recent retirement study by Wells Fargo, which polled more than 2,500 adults in August.

However, 70 percent of respondents also said they are concerned about running out of money. And rightfully so.

More than half of Americans, or 57 percent, have less than $1,000 in their savings accounts, according to a separate GOBankingRates survey.

Another report by the Stanford Center on Longevity found that nearly one-third of baby boomers had no money saved in retirement plans in 2014, when they were on average 58 years old.

Among boomers with positive balances, the median savings was around $200,000.

For these soon-to-be retirees, it's not too late to get back on track to financial stability, experts say. Here's how: