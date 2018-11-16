Locked in: CNBC investigates online subscription models   

When Cassie LaForest ordered a bra and underwear set online from Adore Me in 2015, she had no idea she was signing up for a monthly subscription until her debit card was declined at a Starbucks months later.

"I saw all these negative charges over and over and over for Adore Me," LaForest said, adding that she felt "completely blindsided."

LaForest didn't realize she was automatically enrolled in a monthly subscription service, an increasingly common practice with online retailers that may catch shoppers off guard in the rush of holiday shopping this year. Online shoppers are projected to spend a record $7.7 billion this Cyber Monday, according to Adobe Insights, up 17.6 percent from last year.

Subscription e-commerce services, which allow shoppers to sign up to receive merchandise on a recurring basis, are booming. The industry's top 16 companies generated $5.6 billion in revenue last year alone, with sales soaring more than 800 percent from 2013 to 2017, according to a recent McKinsey report.