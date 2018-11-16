Neil deGrasse Tyson answers Elon Musk's brainteaser interview question

You might think you're clever but could you answer the brainteaser interview question that Elon Musk has used to screen potential employees? Renowned astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson can.
According to a 2015 biography by Ashlee Vance, many of SpaceX's early employees were personally interviewed by Musk and likely answered his favorite riddle:
"You're standing on the surface of the Earth. You walk one mile south, one mile west and one mile north. You end up exactly where you started. Where are you?"
To gauge responses to Musk's riddle, CNBC Make It recently took the question to the streets of Manhattan, stumping nearly everyone we asked. We then brought the brainteaser to Tyson.
The astrophysicist, of course, gave us the correct answer: The North Pole. Starting there, if you walk one mile south, one mile west and one mile north, you'll make a triangular path and end up back at the North Pole, your point of origin.