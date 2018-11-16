Prince William criticizes social media firms for letting 'conspiracy pollute the public sphere'

Prince William criticized social media firms for failing to take action to prevent wide-spread issues such as cyber bullying and misinformation campaigns.

In a speech delivered at the BBC on Thursday, the Duke of Cambridge said the sector had allowed "misinformation and conspiracy to pollute the public sphere."

"The tools that we use to congratulate each other on milestones and successes can also be used to normalize speech that is filled with bile and hate," he said. "The websites we use to stay connected can for some create profound feelings of loneliness and inadequacy."

He urged companies to come together to tackle the issues.

"Surely you can connect with each other about smart ways to deal with the unintended consequences of these connections," he said, adding that big tech still had "a great deal to learn about the responsibilities that come with significant power."