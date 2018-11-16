US stocks set to open lower amid Brexit turmoil; economic data ahead

U.S. stock index futures indicated a slightly lower open Friday morning as investors look ahead to fresh economic data and monitor political developments overseas.

At around 4:00 a.m. ET, Dow futures were down 37 points, indicating a slightly lower open of 18.27 points. The Nasdaq and S&P futures also pointed to slightly lower opening trades.

In the previous session, major stock indexes snapped multi-day losing streaks as J.P. Morgan Chase led banks higher and iPhone maker Apple rebounded after dipping into bear market territory earlier this week.

In politics, market focus is largely attuned to Brexit developments amid heightened fears the U.K. could soon crash out of the European Union without a divorce deal. The British pound suffered its biggest one-day loss against the euro since October 2016 on Thursday, as a flurry of resignations rocked the government of U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May.

Back home, investors continue to monitor developments in U.S.-China trade talks. On Thursday, a senior Trump administration official told Reuters that China's written response to U.S. demands for trade reforms is unlikely to trigger a breakthrough at talks between President Donald Trump and Xi Jinping later this month.

A number of economic data are expected on Friday. Industrial production numbers are expected to be released at 9:15 a.m. ET, followed by a Quarterly Services Report at 10 a.m. ET, a Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index at 11 a.m. ET and the Baker-Hughes Rig Count at 1:00 p.m. ET.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is due to speak about current economic conditions and monetary policy at a roundtable in Chicago.

It's a thin day for earnings with markets waiting for Viacom's corporate results before the bell.