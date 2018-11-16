Morning Brief

Wall Street set to fall | Chip stocks sink | Embattled oil bounces

BY THE NUMBERS

U.S. stock futures were indicating a sharply lower open this morning after the Dow and S&P 500 broke multi-session losing streaks. The beaten-down Nasdaq was the big winner, surging 1.7 percent Thursday. But that advance was not enough to lift the index out of correction territory. (CNBC)

* Cramer says CEOs are telling him off-the-record the economy has quickly cooled (CNBC)
* Goldman Sachs: The recent stock correction shows concerns about a bigger global slowdown than official figures imply (CNBC)

A decline in chip stocks, led by a 17 percent premarket plunge in Nvidia (NVDA) shares, were set to keep the pressure on the Nasdaq. After the bell Thursday, Nvidia missed estimates on quarterly revenue and warned on guidance. The CEO blames a "crypto hangover." However, per-share earnings did beat forecasts. (CNBC)

Oil prices rose sharply this morning on hopes that production cuts will come out of OPEC's December meeting. West Texas Intermediate crude, the American benchmark, was still firmly in a bear market, down more than 6 percent for the week as of Thursday's settle. (Reuters)

On Friday's economic calendar, October figures on industrial production and capacity utilization are out at 9:30 a.m. ET. Meanwhile, new Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida joins CNBC for an interview at 8:30 a.m. ET. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans speaks at 11:30 a.m. ET. (CNBC)

IN THE NEWS TODAY

The number of people unaccounted for in the Camp Fire zone of Northern California more than doubled to more than 600. The death toll in the deadliest wildfire in California history rose to at least 63. Meanwhile, crews in Southern California continued to battle separate wildfires. The Woolsey Fire killed at least three people. (NBC News)

* Trump to visit California on Saturday to meet with wildfire victims (CNBC)

Shares of PG&E (PCG) surged about 30 percent in the premarket, a sharp move upward for a stock that had lost more than half its value this week. Wall Street sold over concern that the utility's equipment may have caused one of the California wildfires. (CNBC)

The first snowstorm of the season to hit the New York City-area made for a nightmare evening commute with people reporting that it took them hours and hours to get home. Near the city overnight, it's mostly turned to rain. (NBC News)

The state-mandated machine-recount of Florida ballots ended Thursday afternoon, confirming Republican Ron DeSantis beat Democrat Andrew Gillum who still was not conceding. Meanwhile, The Rick Scott-Bill Nelson Senate race appears headed for a hand count. (USA Today)

A federal judge postponed until today a decision on whether the White House violated the First Amendment by taking away the press pass of CNN reporter Jim Acosta after his contentious exchange last week with President Donald Trump on the day after the midterm elections. (USA Today)

The Justice Department is reportedly getting ready to prosecute Julian Assange as the WikiLeaks founder's relationship deteriorates with Ecuador, which granted him political asylum in 2012. He has since been living in the country's embassy in London. (WSJ)

The FDA will restrict sales of most flavored e-cigarettes to age-restricted stores and pursue bans on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars as the agency tries to control what Commissioner Scott Gottlieb describes as an "astonishing" surge in teen e-cigarette use. (CNBC)

The IRS announced tax code parameters for 2019, implementing a new method for making inflation adjustments, resulting in higher tax payments, and government revenue, over time. The move erodes some of the benefits for the Trump tax cut. (WSJ)

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos told employees, in response to a question at an all-hands meeting last week, that the company is not "too big to fail." He said, "In fact, I predict one day Amazon will fail. Amazon will go bankrupt. (CNBC)

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg on last night responded to a New York Times report that described how the company ignored and then tried to conceal Russia's use of the social network to disrupt the 2016 U.S. election. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) has entered a multi-year agreement with A24 to produce multiple original films for the tech giant's upcoming original content offering. A24 was behind Academy Award-winning movies including "Room," "Amy," "Lady Bird," and "Moonlight." (CNBC)

A 1972 painting by David Hockney of a man in a pink jacket overlooking a sun-dappled swimming pool sold for $90.3 million at Christie's in New York, setting a record for a living artist at auction. (WSJ)

STOCKS TO WATCH

Sonos (SONO) shares were jumping more than 20 percent in the premarket this morning after the maker of high-end audio speakers reported a narrower loss and better-than-expected revenue. Sonos, which had its IPO in August, cited stronger sales of its new beam soundbar.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) were falling about 13 percent in the premarket after the retailer missed forecasts on third-quarter revenue and same-stores sales. Williams-Sonoma warned about lower fourth-quarter revenue.

Nordstrom (JWN) shares plunged in the pre-market after the retailer revealed it incorrectly overcharged some of its credit card customers and missed its original third-quarter earnings projections. Nordstrom took a one-time charge of $72 million to refund customers.

Viacom (VIAB) reported better than expected fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, sending shares higher in the premarket. The media giant has been under constant speculation about whether it would be combined with CBS (CBS) by their mutual controlling shareholder, the Redstone family.

BlackBerry (BB) has agreed to acquire Cylance, an artificial intelligence and cybersecurity company, for $1.4 billion in cash to help expand its QNX unit which makes software for next-generation autonomous cars.

Tesla (TSLA) said it's reduced prices on its solar power systems as it looks to make sustainable energy use more affordable. The average customer can expect savings of about $3,000 or 10 percent for a residential installation.

WATERCOOLER

FAO Schwarz, under new ownership, returns to New York City, opening its new 30 Rockefeller Plaza flagship location today, three years after closing its landmark Fifth Avenue store. (CNBC)

With Black Friday shopping coming up a week from today, here's a list of when retailers like Walmart (WMT) and Best Buy (BBY) will be open. Some of them won't wait and open to shoppers on Thanksgiving Day. (CNBC)