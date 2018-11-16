Wall Street set to fall | Chip stocks sink | Embattled oil bounces

The number of people unaccounted for in the Camp Fire zone of Northern California more than doubled to more than 600. The death toll in the deadliest wildfire in California history rose to at least 63. Meanwhile, crews in Southern California continued to battle separate wildfires. The Woolsey Fire killed at least three people. (NBC News)



* Trump to visit California on Saturday to meet with wildfire victims (CNBC)



Shares of PG&E (PCG) surged about 30 percent in the premarket, a sharp move upward for a stock that had lost more than half its value this week. Wall Street sold over concern that the utility's equipment may have caused one of the California wildfires. (CNBC)

The first snowstorm of the season to hit the New York City-area made for a nightmare evening commute with people reporting that it took them hours and hours to get home. Near the city overnight, it's mostly turned to rain. (NBC News)

The state-mandated machine-recount of Florida ballots ended Thursday afternoon, confirming Republican Ron DeSantis beat Democrat Andrew Gillum who still was not conceding. Meanwhile, The Rick Scott-Bill Nelson Senate race appears headed for a hand count. (USA Today)



A federal judge postponed until today a decision on whether the White House violated the First Amendment by taking away the press pass of CNN reporter Jim Acosta after his contentious exchange last week with President Donald Trump on the day after the midterm elections. (USA Today)

The Justice Department is reportedly getting ready to prosecute Julian Assange as the WikiLeaks founder's relationship deteriorates with Ecuador, which granted him political asylum in 2012. He has since been living in the country's embassy in London. (WSJ)

The FDA will restrict sales of most flavored e-cigarettes to age-restricted stores and pursue bans on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars as the agency tries to control what Commissioner Scott Gottlieb describes as an "astonishing" surge in teen e-cigarette use. (CNBC)

The IRS announced tax code parameters for 2019, implementing a new method for making inflation adjustments, resulting in higher tax payments, and government revenue, over time. The move erodes some of the benefits for the Trump tax cut. (WSJ)

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos told employees, in response to a question at an all-hands meeting last week, that the company is not "too big to fail." He said, "In fact, I predict one day Amazon will fail. Amazon will go bankrupt. (CNBC)

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg on last night responded to a New York Times report that described how the company ignored and then tried to conceal Russia's use of the social network to disrupt the 2016 U.S. election. (CNBC)

Apple (AAPL) has entered a multi-year agreement with A24 to produce multiple original films for the tech giant's upcoming original content offering. A24 was behind Academy Award-winning movies including "Room," "Amy," "Lady Bird," and "Moonlight." (CNBC)

A 1972 painting by David Hockney of a man in a pink jacket overlooking a sun-dappled swimming pool sold for $90.3 million at Christie's in New York, setting a record for a living artist at auction. (WSJ)